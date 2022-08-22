Farmers, fishermen wait up to more than 2 years to receive calamity claims

The Commission on Audit says delays on the part of the Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation defeated the purpose of giving farmers and fishermen ‘timely assistance’

MANILA, Philippines – Almost 81,000 farmers and fishermen received their combined calamity claims of P540.75 million from the Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation (PCIC) up to more than two years after they suffered losses.

The Commission on Audit (COA), in a 2021 report released recently, said the delays – ranging from one day to 747 days – defeated the purpose of giving the affected farmers and fishermen in six regions “speedy/timely assistance” to get back on their feet.

The following claimants lost crops, livestock, and equipment during natural disasters, plant diseases, or infestation:

41,186 rice farmers – P302.44 million

3,638 livestock breeders – P45.038 million

22,638 high value crop farmers – P110.714 million

12,162 corn farmers – P66.175 million

3,636 livestock breeders – P45.038 million

413 non-crop claims – P7.495 million

472 fisheries folks – P4.97 million

254 credit and life term insurance claims – P3.92 million

The regional officers of the PCIC said few personnel and incomplete documentation combined with the sudden increase in claims contributed to the delays.

The report said they gave assurances that they would double the efforts to address the issues raised by state auditors.

The claims were filed from six regions:

Southern Tagalog – P292.069 million

Bicol – P101.687 million

Ilocos Region – P69.856 million

Zamboanga Peninsula – P41.347 million

Davao Region – P30.608 million

Central Luzon – P5.182 million

– Rappler.com