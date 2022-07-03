Sara Duterte opens satellite offices in 6 regions

VP'S TANDAG OFFICE The Office of the Vice President's new satellite office in Tandag City, Surigao del Sur

Vice President Sara Duterte's satellite offices are in three Mindanao regions, two in the Visayas, and one in Luzon

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Philippines – Vice President Sara Duterte on Saturday, July 2, announced opening satellite offices to speed up government services in six regions.

SARA’S CEBU OFFICE. The Office of the Vice President’s new satellite office at Escario Central, Camputhaw, Cebu City. (Inday Sara Duterte Facebook page)

The new offices are in Dagupan City for the Ilocos Region, Cebu City for Central Visayas, Tacloban for Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga City for Western Mindanao, Tandag City in Surigao del Sur for Eastern Mindanao, and Davao City for Southern Mindanao where Duterte served as mayor before her rise to the vice presidency.

On her Facebook page, Duterte said the six satellite offices were opened during her first day as the country’s vice president to give people in the six regions quick and easy access to services from her office. – Rappler.com