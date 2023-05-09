Gymnastics trio shows way as PH raises SEA Games gold tally to 25

MEDAL HAUL. The Philippine men's artistic gymnastics team wrap up a successful campaign in the 2023 SEA Games.

The Philippines is already halfway through its goal of surpassing its 50-gold haul in the Vienam SEA Games last year

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – Gymnastics fueled the Philippines’ gold rush in the Southeast Asian Games, while athletics, swimming, and soft tennis continued to contribute as the country hiked its gold tally to 25 on Tuesday, May 9.

The Philippines is already halfway through its goal of surpassing its 50-gold haul in Vietnam last year, with gymnasts Carlos Yulo, Juancho Miguel Besana, and John Ivan Cruz showing the way in a six-gold loot for the day.

Yulo became the Philippines’ first double gold medalist when he finally topped the men’s parallel bars after back-to-back runner-up finishes in the past two SEA Games.

A strong contender for the status as the most bemedalled Filipino athlete in this edition, Yulo also placed second in men’s still rings to end his campaign with two golds and two silvers.

Meanwhile, Besana ruled the men’s vault and Cruz reigned in the men’s floor exercise as the Philippines’ artistic gymnastics team bagged four golds and two silvers for a total haul of six medals.

The women’s doubles champions in soft tennis, Bien Zoleta and Princess Catindig followed Yulo’s suit and scooped up their second gold as they teamed up with Christy Sañosa and Fatima Amirul for the women’s team crown.

Zoleta, Catindig, Sañosa, and Amirul beat Indonesia, 3-0, to capture the gold.

SEA Games veteran Janry Ubas at last won a gold in the regional showpiece, a day after EJ Obiena bagged a third straight title in men’s pole vault.

Ubas leapt 7.85m in men’s long jump to end an eight-year wait for a gold.

Meanwhile, Teia Salvino followed up teammate Xiandi Chua’s golden performance in the women’s 200m backstroke as she reigned in the women’s 100m backstroke in record-breaking fashion.

Chua set new SEA Games and national records in the event with a time of 1:01.64.

Gilas Pilipinas and the Philippine women’s volleyball team started their respective campaigns on high notes with victories over Malaysia and Cambodia, respectively. – Rappler.com