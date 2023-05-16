SEA Games king: Gilas Pilipinas holds off Cambodia to reclaim lost glory

Gilas Pilipinas redeems itself against a souped-up Cambodian side to recapture the SEA Games gold it lost last year

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – Gilas Pilipinas refused to settle for a runner-up finish for the second straight Southeast Asian Games.

The Philippines reclaimed its lost glory in SEA Games men’s 5-on-5 basketball after a gutsy 80-69 finals win over host Cambodia at the Morodok Techo Sports Complex here on Tuesday, May 16.

Justin Brownlee delivered anew for the Filipinos after his 34-point explosion in the semifinals against Indonesia as he dropped 23 points on a Cambodian side that failed to live up to golden expectations despite bringing in several naturalized players from the United States.

Cambodia won all of its first four games in this SEA Games by double digits, including a convincing 79-68 victory over the Philippines in the group stage.

But Gilas Pilipinas, peaking at the right time with Brownlee finally finding his groove after early struggles with dehydration and cramping due to the heat, rose to the occasion when the stakes were at their highest.

Chris Newsome added 16 points for Gilas, who thrice led by as many as 13 points and fended off Cambodia’s late spurts.

The Scores

Philippines 80 – Brownlee 23, Newsome 16, Lassiter 10, Perez 9, Standhardinger 9, Ganuelas-Rosser 9, Lastimosa 4, Tolentino 0, Ross 0, Phillips 0, Amos 0.

Cambodia 69 – Peterson 18, Dorsey 17, Morgan 13, Pridgett 13, Henderson 6, Lopes 2, Ravuth 0.

Quarters: 21-22, 44-33, 64-51, 80-69.

– Rappler.com