Dose of reality as Gilas Pilipinas suffers stunning loss to rejigged Cambodia

SHOCKER. Christian Standhardinger shows the way for Gilas Pilipinas in a stunning loss to Cambodia in the 2023 SEA Games.

Cambodia, featuring five naturalized players, hands Gilas Pilipinas an 11-point defeat in the 2023 SEA Games

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – Gilas Pilipinas’ path to Southeast Asian Games redemption hit an early snag.

The Filipinos were given a dose of reality as they suffered a shocking 79-68 loss to a Cambodian side featuring five naturalized players from the US at the Morodok Techo Sports Complex here on Thursday, May 11.

A lethargic start proved to be the Philippines’ undoing as Cambodia – bannered by Darrin Dorsey, Sayeed Pridgett, Brandon Peterson, Dwayne Morgan, and Darius Henderson – raced to a 26-14 lead and never looked back.

Dorsey, one-third of the trio that won Cambodia the men’s 3×3 basketball gold, torched the Filipinos with 22 points on top of 7 assists and 4 rebounds.

Christian Standhardinger showed the way in the loss with a 14-point, 11-rebound double-double as Gilas Pilipinas naturalized player Justin Brownlee failed to find his mark.

Brownlee finished with just 10 points on 3-of-13 shooting for the Philippines, which fell to 1-1 in Group A.

Two days ago, the Filipinos routed Malaysia by 45 points, 94-49, to kick off their bid.

Gilas Pilipinas needs to beat Singapore on Saturday, May 13, to advance to the knockout stage, with the top two teams from each of the two groups qualifying for the semifinals.

(READ: SBP chairman emeritus MVP blasts own federation after Gilas loss to Cambodia)

The Scores

Cambodia 79 – Dorsey 22, Pridgett 17, Lopes 13, Peterson 11, Henderson 11, Ravuth 3, Morgan 2.

Philippines 68 – Standhardinger 14, Newsome 11, Brownlee 10, Perez 9, Tolentino 5, Lassiter 4, Phillips 4, Ganuelas-Rosser 4, Lastimosa 4, Amos 3, Ross 0.

Quarters: 26-14, 47-31,66-46, 79-68.

– Rappler.com