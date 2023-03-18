Volleyball
LIVE UPDATES: PVL All-Filipino Conference semifinals – March 18

The PVL All-Filipino semifinal series kicks off as No. 1 Creamline clashes with F2 Logistics, its lone elimination-round tormentor; while Petro Gazz battles PLDT in the other pairing

MANILA, Philippines – Heavyweights collide in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) semifinals in a pair of Saturday blockbusters at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

Creamline vs F2 Logistics

Two fan favorites clash as the Creamline Cool Smashers and F2 Cargo Movers kick off their best-of-three semis series at 4 pm. 

The Cool Smashers wrapped up their elimination run on top with a 7-1 record. That lone loss, though, was dealt by the Cargo Movers. 

But the defending champions hope to have figured out their rivals by now even minus Alyssa Valdez, who remain at the sidelines due to a knee injury. 

F2 Logistics finished the eliminations tied with fellow semifinalists Petro Gazz and PLDT at 6-2, but the Cargo Movers fell to fourth following the tiebreak rules.

Still, the F2 crew led by Kim Kianna Dy, Myla Pablo, Aby Maraño, Kim Fajardo, Ivy Lacsina, and the newly married Dawn Macandili hope to make the most of their breakthrough run.

Out to spoil F2’s first semifinal stint since joining the league last year are Creamline stalwarts Tots Carlos, Jema Galanza, Michele Gumabao, Jia de Guzman, and Ced Domingo.

Petro Gazz vs PLDT

Petro Gazz targets another title berth as the Angels start their semis duel against the PLDT High Speed Hitters at 6:30 pm.

The Angels, who reigned in the last Reinforced Conference,  wound up in a three-way tie at 6-2 but claimed the No. 2 spot due to a superior point total. 

But the Angels know that rankings won’t matter as they look to sustain their champion form with Grethcel Soltones, Remy Palma, Aiza Maizo-Pontillas, Jonah Sabete, and Djanel Cheng.  

PLDT stars Mika Reyes and Mean Mendrez aim to challenge the favorites along with Dell Palomata, Jovelyn Prado, Michelle Morente, Rhea Dimaculangan, and libero Kath Arado. – Rappler.com

