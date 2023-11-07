F2’s Dela Cruz, Lacsina survive Tubu, Farm Fresh in 5; Choco Mucho wins 4th straight

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

GENERATIONAL TALENT. The F2 Cargo Movers huddle after a point in the 2023 PVL Second All-Filipino Conference.

F2 rising stars Ivy Lacsina and Jolina dela Cruz each tally 27-point career-highs, nullifying Trisha Tubu's career-best 30-point eruption in another Farm Fresh loss

MANILA, Philippines – Rising PVL stars Ivy Lacsina and super rookie Jolina dela Cruz both had games to remember right when their team needed them most as the F2 Cargo Movers dispatched the feisty Farm Fresh Foxies in a 28-26, 20-25, 25-23, 23-25, 15-8 marathon on Tuesday, November 7.

Dela Cruz finished with a huge all-around line of a career-high 27 points, 10 excellent digs, and 10 excellent receptions as F2 forced itself into a three-team logjam at sixth place with a 3-2 record.

Lacsina, meanwhile, also reset her career-best mark with her own 27-point bomb, including 6 of the Cargo Movers’ first 8 points in the deciding frame that all but negated yet another breakthrough attempt by the winless Foxies.

Farm Fresh’s own super rookie Trisha Tubu tried her hardest to dig out of a quick 3-8 hole in the fifth, but the Foxies only got as near as 4, 5-9, before a short 3-0 spurt ending with an Ara Galang net-snag ace put the game away at 12-5.

Lacsina then eventually broke her former career-high mark of 26 points with one last emphatic kill to complete F2’s bounce-back effort.

“Of course, it’s still a learning process. Maybe this is part of the birth pains of having younger players because many players I field are still young,” said F2 head coach Regine Diego in Filipino.

“We still need to teach them how to create points, what to feel, learn plays, a lot more guidance left.”

As veteran core pieces Myla Pablo (back spasms) and Kim Fajardo (sore knee) sat out, Dawn Macandili-Catindig shored up the defense with 34 excellent digs, while Galang scattered 13 points, 19 excellent receptions, and 14 excellent digs.

Tubu went down swinging with a huge career-high 30-point explosion, 6 more than her last best outing, as rookie captain Louie Romero steered the offense with 20 excellent sets.

Farm Fresh, despite its best efforts, has yet to notch its first franchise win with a 0-7 slate, extending an 11-game skid dating back to its debut in the 2023 Invitational Conference.

Choco Mucho wins 4th straight over reeling NxLed; Cignal bucks 3rd-set loss, drops Galeries

Meanwhile, the Choco Mucho Flying Titans rolled to their fourth straight win after an opening-day loss with a 25-11, 25-20, 25-19 rout of the reeling NxLed Chameleons.

Team-leading scorer Sisi Rondina added 16 more points to her growing tally and possible MVP case, while star setter Deanna Wong shone bright with 20 excellent sets.

Resurgent spiker Jho Maraguinot paced NxLed’s fourth straight loss after an opening-day win with 14 points and 13 excellent receptions as Judith Abil added 11 points, all off attacks.

Lastly, the Cignal HD Spikers wrapped up the triple-header slate with a 25-17, 25-17, 24-26, 25-11 win – their third straight – over the winless Galeries Highrisers to rise to a sixth-place, 4-2 record.

Reigning Invitationals MVP Ces Molina kept up her consistent leadership with a game-high 17 points, while former Best Setter Gel Cayuna orchestrated the offense with 21 excellent sets.

Three other players breached double-digit scoring in the win, namely Vanie Gandler with 14, Jovelyn Gonzaga with 12, and Rose Doria with 11.

Former UST standout Ysa Jimenez paced Galeries in its fifth consecutive loss with 14 points on 12 attacks and 2 aces, while Roma Joy Doromal chipped in 11 points. – Rappler.com