BGC part of Taguig – SC | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The Supreme Court affirms Tuesday, April 4 the Taguig City local government has jurisdiction over Bonifacio Global City or BGC. In a briefer, the SC settles the land dispute between the cities of Taguig and Makati over the Fort Bonifacio Military Reservation where BGC is located.

A Pulse Asia survey conducted from March 15 to 19 says public support for amending the 1987 Constitution has notably increased. Survey results show 41% of Filipinos are in favor of charter change, an increase of 10-percentage points from a similar survey conducted in September 2022.

Several people online complain about being charged multiple times while attempting to avail of Cebu Pacific’s Super Pass Sale. Social media users say upon entering the website, they were asked to input their payment details, only to wind up on an error page.

The Bureau of Immigration says it will phase out paper-based departure cards starting May 1. From April 15 onwards, departing passengers will have to use the eTravel platform to accomplish immigration and health declaration requirements.

Dwayne Johnson announces that Walt Disney is developing a live-action version of its animated hit Moana, at the company’s annual shareholder meeting.

After months of speculation, Aljur Abrenica confirms one of the reasons his marriage with Kylie Padilla fell apart was because he had cheated on her.

BTS member Jimin makes history as the first South Korean solo artist to land in the top spot of Billboard’s Hot 100. — Rappler.com