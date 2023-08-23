PCG calls out China on moves vs. Philippine vessels | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The Philippine Coast Guard blasts the Chinese Coast Guard for claiming it ‘allowed’ a Philippine resupply mission to Ayungin Shoal due to ‘humanitarian considerations.’

Bilibid person deprived of liberty Michael Angelo Cataroja demonstrates how he was able to escape from the national penitentiary.

The sheer workload of the presidency is affecting President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s engagement with the Department of Agriculture where he serves as concurrent agriculture chief.

Makati City begins to distribute school supplies to students in 14 public schools in the EMBO barangays following the approval of the Department of Education.

Two police officers from Quezon City file complaints against the artist behind the effigy of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. that was set on fire during a State of the Nation Address protest rally in July.

U.S. media reports pop superstar Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky are now the parents of two.

Singer-actress Nadine Lustre once again slams haters and asserts boundaries with her fans. — Rappler.com