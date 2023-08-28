Quezon City to probe cyclist gun incident | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte orders its law and order cluster and the Quezon City Police District to investigate the case of a man who drew a gun on an unarmed cyclist.

The Justice Department charges former Negros Oriental representative Arnie Teves Jr. with murder, frustrated murder, and attempted murder for the killing of Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo.

The Commission on Elections announces the change in precinct numbers of EMBO barangays on the first day of filing certificates of candidacy surprising residents and aspiring barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan candidates.

Soccer’s world governing body FIFA suspends Spanish federation chief Luis Rubiales as it investigates allegations he gave a player an unwanted kiss on the lips after Spain’s women team won the World Cup.

Lovi Poe and Monty Blencowe tie the knot at the Cliveden House in Berkshire, England, on Saturday, August 26, after more than four years of dating.

Kathryn Bernardo addresses the viral TikTok clip of her supposedly vaping on set, speaking up on the importance of privacy.

Filipinos online share their sentiments of the Philippines’ consecutive losses to Angola and to Dominican Repbulic in the FIBA World Cup. – Rappler.com