Lagdameo, Robles, Lo among Marcos’ top campaign donors | Evening wRap

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s statement of contribution and expenditures or SOCE during the elections shows a total of 67 donors, 20 of which gave Marcos at least P10 million each, either in cash or in-kind.

Senator Risa Hontiveros is seeking a probe into sexual harassment cases allegedly involving teachers in various schools in the country.

Former and current lawmakers of Southeast Asian countries call on governments, civil society, and the public sector to regard disinformation as a top regional and international concern.

The stars of the hit Thai boys’ love series ‘KinnPorsche’ are bringing their world tour to Manila! The Manila show for ‘KinnPorsche The Series World Tour 2022’ is on October 22 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

James Reid is giving his fans a new album, instead of an EP, and it’s set for an October release. In a tweet, Reid says he impulsively decided to drop a 10 track album because there are ‘too many songs’ he wants to share. – Rappler.com