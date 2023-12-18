OFW Jimmy Pacheco hostaged by Hamas comes home to the Philippines | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Jimmy Pacheco, a Filipino caregiver in Israel who was captured and held hostage by Hamas, arrives home to his family in the Philippines.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr says the Philippines is working to resolve ‘exploration issues’ in the South China Sea, so it could start new energy exploration projects in the resource-rich waterway to meet the nation’s energy needs.

A Quezon City prosecutor dismisses complaints filed against the artist of an effigy burned during a protest rally over the second State of the Nation Address of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

A landmark national security trial for leading China critic Jimmy Lai opens in Hong Kong on Monday, December 18, amid tight security.

Filipino actress and host Anne Curtis will make her teleserye comeback through the Philippine adaptation of the hit K-drama ‘It’s Okay to Not Be Okay.’

Veteran film and television actor Ronaldo Valdez dies on Sunday, December 17. He was 76 years old. Valdez’ son, singer-comedian Janno Gibbs confirms his father’s passing in a post on his Instagram, requesting for prayers and respect for their family’s privacy.

After weeks of speculation, actress Kim Chiu confirms that her long-term relationship with actor Xian Lim is in limbo. — Rappler.com