Bongbong Marcos faces 8 petitions blocking his presidential bid | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Martial Law victims from the province of La Union file a petition against the presidential candidacy of Bongbong Marcos. This is the eighth overall petition against Marcos’ candidacy filed before the Comelec and the 4th disqualification petition.

Vice President and presidential aspirant Leni Robredo turns to the Catholic Church to be her partner in reaching out to communities and to elevate the discourse on the 2022 elections.

A member of the OCTA Research Team says there is no need for the Philippines to worry over the new Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Philippine Miss Universe bet Beatrice Luigi Gomez talks about being a member of the LGBTQ+ community in her introduction video for the pageant.

South Korean superstar pop band BTS will take an “extended period of rest” over the holidays. This comes shortly after their 4-day concert in the United States. – Rappler.com