New findings dispute Kian delos Santos’ earlier autopsies | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The latest examination on Kian delos Santos’ remains cast doubts on the previous autopsies done by the PNP and PAO. He was the 17-year-old boy from Caloocan City who was killed in 2017 in the drug war.

The Philippines and the United States agree on four new local bases in the country where American troops will be allowed to build facilities and preposition defense assets.

Metro Manila mayors approve the implementation of a single ticketing system unifying the enforcement of traffic rules in the capital region.

The Philippines’ Japan Home Centre or JHC will be accepting the elusive sibuyas or onions as payment for select in-store items, but only on Saturday, February 4.

Former K-pop girl group LOONA member Chuu responds to reports that BlockBerry Creative submitted a petition to ban Chuu from entertainment activities in South Korea.

National Football League quarterback Tom Brady, widely regarded as the best quarterback in league history, says he is retiring ‘for good.’

Music star Beyoncé announces her first new tour in nearly seven years, taking her latest album Renaissance on the road around Europe and North America.– Rappler.com