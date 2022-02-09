Salceda backs Robredo for president | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Lawmaker Joey Salceda, the Bicolano politician who once egged on Davao City mayor Sara Duterte to gun for the presidency, now backs Vice President and opposition presidential candidate Leni Robredo.

The National Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday, February 9, presents to the media the man supposedly behind the threat to kill presidential frontrunner Bongbong Marcos.

Davao City mayor and Vice presidential candidate Sara Duterte endorses seven senatorial candidates whom she calls ‘friends’ during the campaign kickoff of the Uniteam alliance, Tuesday, February 8.

Toni Gonzaga is leaving reality show Pinoy Big Brother, after hosting the show for 16 years. Her departure from the show comes a day after she appeared at the proclamation rally of presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos.

Netflix’s The Power of the Dog leads this year’s Academy Awards contenders, with 12 nominations, ahead of the 10 nods for science-fiction epic Dune. – Rappler.com