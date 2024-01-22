Dela Rosa to Marcos: Tell us if you allowed ICC into Philippines

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Senator Bato dela Rosa appeals to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, ‘be man enough’ to be transparent over the International Criminal Court’s investigation into the Duterte administration’s bloody drug war.

Videos posted online show Filipino fishermen collecting sea shells reportedly being harassed and driven away by the Chinese Coast Guard near Bajo de Masinloc in the West Philippine Sea.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. draws flak after he is spotted riding a chopper for Coldplay’s ‘Music of the Spheres’ concert in Bulacan on Friday, January 19.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ends his presidential campaign and endorses Donald Trump just two days before the pivotal New Hampshire primary.

Kris Aquino promises her loved ones she wouldn’t be a ‘wimp’ during her treatment given that an onset of lupus has made her health issues ‘more complex.’ — Rappler.com