Marcos visits earthquake-hit Abra | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Around 20,000 individuals or 4,969 families were affected after a magnitude 7 earthquake jolted Tayum, Abra and nearby provinces on Wednesday, July 27.

Meta, the company that owns Facebook and Instagram, removes the verified account of Chao Tiao Yumol, the suspect in the Ateneo shooting incident that killed three people.

Cybercrime Division chief Christopher Paz of the National Bureau of Investigation Cybercrime Division says they support the passage of the anti-online sexual abuse and exploitation of children bill.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. officially convenes his legal team on Wednesday, July 27, to start discussing his government’s strategy in dealing with the International Criminal Court.

NCT DREAM cancels their three-night concert, ‘THE DREAM SHOW 2: In a Dream,’ scheduled for July 29 to 31 as another member tests positive for COVID-19. Meantime, K-pop idol Jang Gyuri will be exiting fromis_9 after her contract with her former agency expired. – Rappler.com

Today’s Daily wRap has been brought to you by RED Fiber.