Imee Marcos: I’m not a government critic | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Senator Imee Marcos dismisses rumors of a rift with her brother, the President. She adds, she is not a government critic despite questioning some of her brother’s policies.

The Philippine Coast Guard probes the sinking of a boat in Binangonan, Rizal, which killed at least 26 people. PCG spokesperson Rear Admiral Armand Balilo says complaints would be filed against the boat captain and operator of the motor boat Aya Express.

Casualties from the wrath of Typhoon Egay, international name Doksuri, are piling up in the Cordilleras. The Benguet Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reports at least four are killed in Buguias, Benguet after a landslide buried a house.

A Pulse Asia survey says a majority of Filipinos, or 84%, believe ‘the power of national agencies, laws, and mechanisms to fight corruption’ must be strengthened.

North Korea displays nuclear-capable missiles and new attack drones in a large military parade for visiting delegations from China and Russia.

Environmental documentary on the Philippines Delikado receives an Emmy nomination.

Heeseung of k-pop boy group ENHYPEN posts a cover of Filipino singer-songwriter Zack Tabudlo’s song ‘Give Me Your Forever’ on the group’s TikTok account. — Rappler.com