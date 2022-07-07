Monde Nissin denies Europe warnings against Lucky Me! | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Monde Nissin says, on Thursday, July 7, its popular instant noodle brand Lucky Me! is safe to consume despite health warnings and a recall order in some European countries.

Rappler learns Wednesday, July 6, that vlogger Sangkay Janjan took down 167 of his YouTube videos, some of which violate the tech platform’s policies on harassment and COVID-19 disinformation.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s first two executive orders abolish certain offices and reorganizes the bureaucracy. These were made public nearly a week after they were issued.

Rihanna is now officially the youngest self-made female billionaire, with a net worth of $1.4 billion or P78 billion, according to Forbes. Meantime, Tesla chief executive Elon Musk and Shivon Zilis, a top executive at his brain-chip startup Neuralink, had twins in November of 2021, Business Insider reports on Wednesday, July 6.

The Wooga Squad reunites for a vacation as IN THE SOOP Official releases on Thursday, July 7 the first official poster of ‘In the Soop: Friendcation.’ – Rappler.com

