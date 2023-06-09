Chinese rocket debris found in Bataan | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The Philippine Space Agency says debris found in waters off Morong, Bataan earlier this week may be from a Chinese Long March 7 rocket. This rocket was launched from the Wenchang Space Launch Center in Wenchang, Hainan on May 11.

The provincial government of Albay on Friday, June 9, places the province under a state of calamity after Mayon Volcano’s status was raised to Alert Level 3. Mayon Volcano has been under Alert Level 3 since Thursday, June 8, which means it is ‘in a relatively high level of unrest.’

Another power outage strikes the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3, barely a month since the last incident. This time, it was a ‘procedural lapse’ that caused the power outage.

Commenting on Beijing’s rhetorics and maritime actions newly-minted Defense Secretary Gibo Teodoro says China must earn the trust of Filipinos.

A Makati court acquits alleged drug lord Kerwin Espinosa and another accused in a drug trade charge filed in 2018. In a 21-page decision, the court orders the release of Espinosa and his fellow accused Marcelo Adorco from detention, ‘unless they are confined for any other unlawful cause.’

P-Pop star SB19 releases the music video of its song ‘I Want You’, heralding the start of a new era for the P-pop pioneers. The music video comes after the release of their highly-anticipated new EP Pagtatag!, which dropped early in the morning on Friday.

Basketball player Ricci Rivero hints he and actress Andrea Brillantes had split up after a year of dating. In a tweet, Rivero says ‘Please respect our decision to keep it to ourselves so that we can preserve what’s left of our friendship.’ — Rappler.com