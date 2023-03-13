San Miguel Shipping subsidiary chartered sunken oil tanker | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

A subsidiary of San Miguel Shipping and Lighterage Corporation, SL Harbor Bulk Terminal Corporation, chartered the oil tanker that caused a Tier 2 oil spill off the coast of Oriental Mindoro.

A Navotas court convicts dismissed policeman Jefrey Perez for the murders of Rizal teenagers Carl Angelo Arnaiz and Reynaldo ‘Kulot’ de Guzman in 2017.

Ahn Gil-ho, director of the South Korean drama series The Glory, apologizes for a bullying incident when he was a student in the Philippines in 1996.

U.S. State regulators close the New York-based Signature Bank, two days after authorities shuttered Silicon Valley Bank in a collapse that stranded billions in deposits.

Korean entertainment powerhouse HYBE withdraws its plan to take control of SM Entertainment. The move is seen as the end to a weeks-long takeover battle between HYBE and social media giant Kakao Corp.

Guinness World Records announces k-pop powerhouse BTS have broken its own records on Spotify and the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.

Everything Everywhere All At Once sweeps the 2023 Academy Awards and takes home the prestigious best picture trophy as Hollywood embraced the story of a Chinese-American family working out their problems across multiple dimensions. — Rappler.com