Robredo unfazed by rivals’ attacks | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo brushes off the attacks of her opponents in the wake of her mammoth rallies across the Philippines.

The Supreme Court orders Rappler and the Comelec to submit their comments on the petition and application for a temporary restraining order filed by Solicitor General Jose Calida.

Presidential aspirant Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. and running mate Sara Duterte-Carpio are still allowed to join the Commission on Elections or Comelec debates, in case they show up on the day of the event.

Ukraine hopes to open nine corridors Tuesday, March 15, to evacuate civilians trapped by Russian forces and deliver humanitarian supplies to the besieged port of Mariupol.

Kris Aquino announces on Monday, March 14 that she and her sons have returned to their home after staying at the hospital for a series of preliminary tests. – Rappler.com