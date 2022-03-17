Isko hits Marcos Jr’s ‘pagkakaisa’ platform | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Presidential candidate and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno hits presidential race frontrunner Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as the dictator’s son decides to skip the upcoming debate organized by the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

Presidential bet, ex-senator Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. and his running mate Davao Mayor Sara Duterte scores big in Tawi-Tawi province as the governor and all the province’s town mayors declare their support for the tandem.

Candidates, political parties, and groups mounting campaign activities in areas under alert levels 1 and 2 no longer need to secure a campaign permit from the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

European ambassadors in the Philippines slam the ‘blatant untruths’ and disinformation on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in an opinion piece written by Russian Ambassador to the Philippines Marat Pavlov.

Karolina Bielawska of Poland is Miss World 2021 at the pageant’s finals night held in San Juan, Puerto Rico on Wednesday, March 16, Thursday morning, March 17 in Manila. – Rappler.com