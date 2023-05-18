Ex-president Arroyo’s demotion sparks House division rumors | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Former president Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo’s apparent demotion from her senior deputy speakership post ignite rumors of a divided chamber, and gossip of a brewing threat to Speaker Martin Romualdez’s leadership.

The House committee on agriculture and food says it was a cartel, which colluded with Philippine Vegetable Importers, Exporters and Vendors Association or PhilVIEVA that allegedly jacked up onion prices.

The Court of Appeals affirms an earlier decision that the Mandaluyong City ordinance banning male backriders in motorcycles is unconstitutional.

Montana signs legislation to ban Chinese-owned TikTok from operating in the state to protect residents from alleged intelligence gathering by China making it the first U.S. state to ban the app.

A spokesperson for Britain’s Prince Harry says he and his wife Meghan and her mother were involved in a ‘near catastrophic car chase’ involving ‘highly aggressive’ paparazzi photographers in New York.

Longtime sports patron Manny V. Pangilinan happily admits he judged his federation too early after Gilas Pilipinas reclaims the gold in 2023 Southeast Asian Games basketball with a revenge win over host Cambodia.

Kris Aquino begins taking new medications after it was confirmed she is now battling five autoimmune diseases, with a possible sixth.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie and BTS’ V further fuel dating rumors after they were allegedly spotted walking together in Paris, France.