Marcos appoints Boying Remulla as justice secretary | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. taps Cavite 7th District Representative Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla to be his justice secretary. In a press conference Monday, May 23, Marcos confirms offering the post to Remulla.

Duterte defends his administration against criticisms of its failures, insisting they were not a product of negligence but simply of a lack of time.

A high-speed ferry carrying 134 people catches fire near the port of Real, Quezon province, Monday, May 23, leaving at least seven dead and seven passengers still missing.

Senators of the 18th Congress unanimously adopt Senate Resolution 1002, which expresses the Senate’s profound sympathy and sincere condolences on the passing of Philippine film icon Susan Roces.

The FEU Cheering Squad makes a successful return to the top of the UAAP cheerdance world after winning the Season 84 championship on Sunday, May 22, at the Mall of Asia Arena. – Rappler.com