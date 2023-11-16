PH calls out China on illegal structures and reclamation in West PH Sea | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The Philippines calls on China to remove all ‘illegal structures’ and stop reclamation in the Spratlys in the West Philippine Sea.

A disturbing viral video circulating on social media shows two men in camouflage shorts about to get off a bus suddenly shoot two sleeping passengers in Nueva Ecija on Wednesday, November 15.

Will former senator Leila de Lima assist the International Criminal Court’s probe into Rodrigo Duterte’s bloody war on drugs, and the alleged Davao Death Squad?

Former vice president Leni Robredo meets former senator Leila de Lima in their home province of Camarines Sur.

A convoy of vehicles gets away with a traffic violation by name dropping Senator Bong Revilla.

Cast of ‘Modern Family’ have a reunion

Looks like the Pritchett-Dunphys are back together! The stars of ABC’s hit TV show Modern Family get together for a reunion on Thursday, November 16.

Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee stuns during the pageant’s preliminary competition on Thursday, November 16. — Rappler.com