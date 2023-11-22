Imee Marcos: Philippines should not cooperate with ICC | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Senator Imee Marcos warns it would ‘cause great shame’ for Filipinos if the Philippine government agrees to cooperate with the International Criminal Court on its probe into former president Rodrigo Duterte’s bloody drug war that killed thousands.

The Philippine foreign affairs department says at least 17 Filipino seafarers have been taken hostage by Yemen’s Houthi rebels aboard their vessel in the Red Sea.

Seven more convicts, who served as witnesses in the drug charges against former senator Leila De Lima, recant their testimonies. In the letter, the convicts say their participation as witnesses against De Lima was ‘initiated by undue compulsion and influences.’

Israel’s government and Hamas agree on Wednesday, November 22, to a four-day truce or pause in fighting. This is to allow the release of 50 hostages held in Gaza in exchange for 150 Palestinians imprisoned in Israel and the entry of hundreds of trucks of humanitarian, medical, and fuel aid.

The Miss Universe Philippines organization releases a statement denying allegations Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee was unfairly removed from a Mexican TV show line-up.

Logan Lerman and his girlfriend Analuisa Corrigan are now engaged. Analuisa shows off her engagement ring in an Instagram post, along with a snap of photo booth strips of her and Logan.

BTS’s agency BIGHIT Music announces members RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook have begun their military enlistment process. The four are the last batch of the 7-member group to undergo the mandatory military enlistment. – Rappler.com