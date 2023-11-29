Smartmatic disqualified from future Philippine elections | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The Commission on Elections bars poll technology firm Smartmatic from participating in future elections in the Philippines. The Comelec en banc clarifie the disqualification order had nothing to do with the 2022 presidential elections

After two joint meetings, the House committees on human rights and justice adopt resolutions urging the government to cooperate with the International Criminal Court’s probe on Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war.

The Cebu Provincial Government launches its Sugbo Merkadong Barato program, aiming to sell rice at P20 per kilo to indigent families. Each beneficiary is allowed to purchase a maximum of 5 kilos of rice per purchase in a week.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. says Noralin Babadilla – the last Filipino hostage – has been released by Hamas. He announces Noralin is safe in Israel Wednesday morning, November 29.

Patricia Evangelista’s ‘Some People Need Killing: A Memoir of Murder in My Country’ is named among the New York Times’ 10 Best Books of 2023.

The Manila City government is set to ask the Sri Lankan government for a new elephant following the death of Mali, the lone elephant in the city-owned zoo.

La Salle star Kevin Quiambao earns the MVP honors for Season 86 after a superb campaign that saw him post all-around numbers and lead the Green Archers to the finals. – Rappler.com