Socorro ‘cult’ leader Señor Aguila and others arrested by NBI | The wRap

The National Bureau of Investigation arrests alleged cult leader Jey Rence Quilario or ‘Señor Aguila’ and other members of the Socorro Bayanihan Services Incorporated.

A teacher is stabbed to death at Baybay National High School in Baybay City, Leyte, on Sunday, November 5.

A group of legal and economic experts file a petition before the Supreme Court to declare as unconstitutional Vice President Sara Duterte’s confidential funds.

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres says Gaza is becoming ‘a graveyard for children,’ echoing demands for a ceasefire in the enclave, where Palestinian health authorities say the death toll from Israeli strikes has exceeded 10,000.

The Screen Actors Guild union responds to the latest offer from major studios and streaming services, saying they have yet to reach agreement on several items including the use of artificial intelligence.

Stephen Curry delivers 34 points as the visiting Golden State Warriors defeat the slumping Detroit Pistons 120-109 on Tuesday, November 7, Manila time.

Bea Alonzo updates her followers that she’s soon getting her resident card in Spain, more than a year after buying an apartment in Madrid. — Rappler.com