VP Sara Duterte drops P650-M confi funds request | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Vice President Sara Duterte drops her request for a total of P650 million in confidential funds in the proposed 2024 budget.

A Russian missile damages a civilian vessel docked near Odesa, Ukraine and injures four Filipinos onboard. A port employee was also injured. The incident also results in the death of the Ukrainian pilot on board.

Omegle, the popular free video chat site that randomly paired strangers, shuts down, Thursday, November 9, 14 years after it went live in March 2009.

The Hollywood actors historic strike officially ends on Thursday, November 9, after negotiators reached a preliminary deal.

Hungary dismisses the director of its National Museum, Laszlo L. Simon over the display of a photo series on Filipino LGBTQ+.

Volleyball player Pia Ildefonso admits Ateneo’s inaction in addressing sexual assault claims against basketball star player Forthsky Padrigao prompted her to leave the varsity team.

Two witnesses say they saw missing Miss Grand Philippines 2023 Catherine Camilon covered in blood while being transferred to a vehicle. — Rappler.com