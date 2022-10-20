Court allows star witness Ragos to testify on De Lima case | The wRap

The wRap highlights: Rafael Ragos, Liz Truss, and Disney+ in PH

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

A Muntinlupa court affirms its decision to allow former Bureau of Corrections chief Rafael Ragos to testify and recant his allegations against former senator Leila de Lima.

The alleged middleman in the killing of broadcaster Percy Lapid dies inside the New Bilibid Prison. Justice Secretary Boying Remulla says the alleged middleman died on October 18 inside a prison hospital.

The Canadian province of Saskatchewan is open to hiring hundreds of healthcare workers from the Philippines over the next two years.

British prime minister Liz Truss is resigning just six weeks after she was appointed. This makes her the shortest serving prime minister in British history.

Russian President Vladimir Putin declares martial law in four Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine.

After a long wait for Filipino viewers, Disney+ will finally be available in the Philippines starting November 17.

K-pop girl group LE SSERAFIM’s members Kim Chaewon and Huh Yunjin are involved in a minor car accident. — Rappler.com