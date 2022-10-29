Local sports action wiped out as Paeng strengthens

POSTPONED. San Miguel and Meralco will meet at a later date in the PBA.

The PBA, UAAP, NCAA, and PVL call off their matches as PAGASA puts Metro Manila and nearby areas under Signal No. 3

MANILA, Philippines – Severe Tropical Storm Paeng wiped out all local sports events on Saturday, October 29, after forcing leagues to postpone their games.

The PBA, UAAP, NCAA, and the Premier Volleyball League called off their matches as the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) put Metro Manila and other areas under Signal No. 3.

Taking the safety of its players and fans into account, the PBA shelved its double-header pitting Meralco against San Miguel and Magnolia against Rain or Shine at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

The PBA said it is also monitoring the weather situation for its games on Sunday, which will be held at the Ynares Center as well.

Meanwhile, the UAAP opted to postpone its men’s basketball matches in the afternoon after pushing through with its women’s basketball action in the morning.

The La Salle Lady Archers beat the UST Tigresses, while the clash between the Adamson Lady Falcons and the Ateneo Blue Eagles is being played as of posting.

Set to be staged at another date are the games that will see the La Salle Green Archers tangle with UST Growling Tigers and the Ateneo Blue Eagles going up against the Adamson Soaring Falcons at the Araneta Coliseum.

The NCAA followed suit by calling off its men’s basketball double-header pitting the EAC Generals against the Arellano Chiefs and the St. Benilde Blazers against the San Beda Red Lions at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Over at Sta. Rosa Sports Complex in Laguna, the PVL postponed the Reinforced Conference games featuring Cignal-Choco Mucho and F2-Petro Gazz. – Rappler.com