Veteran Creamline tested by young Farm Fresh; Chery vents ire on lowly Gerflor

HOT AND COLD. Creamline spiker Jema Galanza attempts an attack over the Farm Fresh defense in the 2023 PVL Second All-Filipino Conference

Gutsy, win-starved Farm Fresh pushes undefeated PVL champion Creamline to the limit before falling in 4 sets, while Chery Tiggo breezes through hapless Gerflor for win No. 3

MANILA, Philippines – Creamline stayed undefeated in its 2023 PVL All-Filipino title defense, but not without a steely challenge from upstart Farm Fresh as the Cool Smashers eked out a four-set win over the Foxies, 25-21, 21-25, 25-20, 25-22, at the FilOil EcoOil Centre on Tuesday, October 31.

Michele Gumabao powered ahead with another strong performance, leading the Cool Smashers with 20 points off 18 attacks and 2 blocks, as setter Kyle Negrito tallied 17 excellent sets in a balanced distributing effort.

Former league MVPs Jema Galanza and Tots Carlos, meanwhile, rounded out the offense with 18 and 14 points, respectively, with Galanza adding 10 excellent digs and Carlos chipping in 8 excellent receptions to boot.

Facing a possible fifth-set sudden death with a 10-14 deficit in the fourth, Creamline stormed ahead with a 11-3 breakaway run, capped by a pair of Bernadeth Pons hits for the 21-17 separation.

Multiple errors by the defending champions pushed Farm Fresh within a point, 22-23, in the clutch, but cooler Creamline heads prevailed as Kyle Negrito nailed match point with a 1-2 play, 24-22, followed by a quick attack from Pangs Panaga to seal the deal.

“We had a lot of errors, so we didn’t have a good game, but Farm Fresh is really promising,” said Creamline head coach Sherwin Meneses in Filipino.

“I told my team that they cannot underestimate Farm Fresh, because that team has high potential, so if you give a team like that a chance, then they will really fight and fight hard.”

Rookie standout Trisha Tubu followed up a career-high 24-point eruption in Farm Fresh’s last game with 19 more off 15 attacks, 3 blocks, and an ace against Creamline.

Rookie captain Louie Romero dished out 16 excellent sets as her former Adamson teammate Kate Santiago added 15 points.

Seldom-used prospect Pia Ildefonso also made the most of a rare starting nod, tallying 12 points hiked by 2 aces in the Foxies’ fifth loss of the conference.

Meanwhile, the Chery Tiggo Crossovers bounced back from their first loss of the conference against the Akari Chargers in dominating fashion, drubbing the lowly Gerflor Defenders, 25-8, 25-12, 25-20, to rise to a 3-1 record.

All 12 fielded players entered the scoring column in the thorough beatdown, led by Eya Laure’s 12 points off 11 attacks. Cess Robles stayed in peak form to start the new conference with 9 points in just two sets, while setter Jasmine Nabor erupted with a game-high 4 blocks to finish with 6 points.

Jeannette Villareal paced yet another sorry loss with 6 points. Jenny Gaviola scored 5 as Gerflor slipped to a 0-4 slate. – Rappler.com