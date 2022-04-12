Daily wRap
The big switch? Isko’s volunteer group defects to Robredo | Evening wRap

Watch Rappler’s evening newscast with Quita Chuatico

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Presidential bet Isko Moreno’s volunteer group Ikaw Muna (IM) Pilipinas announces it is switching its support to Vice President Leni Robredo.

With less than a month before the May 9 national election, local party One Cebu led by Cebu Governor Gwen Garcia finally endorses survey frontrunner Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for president.

Forensic pathologist Raquel Fortun says doctors falsified death certificates in President Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war.

Rappler urges the Supreme Court Monday, April 11, to dismiss and ‘not to glorify’ the petition filed by the Office of the Solicitor General against the deal between the news organization and the Comelec for the 2022 polls.

Hollywood star Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard face off again Monday, April 11, as a US defamation trial begins over allegations Heard made about domestic abuse. – Rappler.com

