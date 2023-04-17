Anti-terror law can be used in Degamo murder – Remulla | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Justice Secretary Boying Remulla digs out the anti-terror card as a way to charge Negros Oriental Representative Arnie Teves during a Senate committee hearing on public order.

The Senate committee on public order unanimously agrees to bar the virtual appearance of suspended Negros Oriental Representative Arnie Teves in its investigation into the killing of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo.

The Department of National Defense says the Philippines-U.S. Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement or EDCA will not be used to meddle in China’s affairs in relation to Taiwan.

Singapore-based Filipino software engineer Denz Del Villar says he created the viral My Philippines Travel Level website with the help of controversial AI chatbot ChatGPT.

This is it, Hamilton fans! Ticket prices and show dates for the highly-anticipated Asian premiere of the Tony Award-winning musical have been announced.

Kris Aquino gives an update on her health in an Instagram post, where she says her doctors have ‘found treatments that given time can help me get my health back.’

K-pop sensation BLACKPINK continues to make history as they now hold the Guinness World Record for the group with the most viewed music channel on YouTube. Guinness announces the girl group achieved the feat on April 12, after accumulating over 30 billion video views. — Rappler.com