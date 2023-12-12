Marcos: No extension of Dec 31 deadline for jeepney consolidation | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announces the government will not extend its year end deadline for jeepney drivers to consolidate themselves into cooperatives or corporations.

Hundreds of students take to the streets at the state-owned Mindanao State University in Marawi City on Monday, December 11, to oppose the school administration’s move to resume classes a week after a terrorist’s bomb exploded at their gymnasium.

Britain condemns what it calls ‘unsafe and escalatory tactics deployed by Chinese vessels’ against the Philippines over the weekend in the West Philippine Sea.

One of the suspected gunmen in a viral bus shooting video in Carranglan, Nueva Ecija has been arrested by authorities.

Aid agencies say hunger is worsening among Palestinians in Gaza as the United Nations General Assembly is preparing to vote on an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the months long war between Israel and Hamas.

Film director Cathy Garcia-Sampana says she is ‘not closing her doors’ on working with ex-couple Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla for a reunion movie.

Filipino actor Xian Lim has taken down almost all of his YouTube videos. Xian’s YouTube channel now only features one full-length Draw My Life video posted in 2016, and two YouTube shorts. — Rappler.com