DepEd amends the Panatang Makabayan | The wRap

The Department of Education amends the Panatang Makabayan or Patriotic Oath, saying this is to make it more solemn and inclusive of all religions but many Filipinos online question the move, citing pressing problems the department should prioritize.

Human rights groups slam the move by several lawmakers to shield former president Rodrigo Duterte from accountability over killings of thousands of Filipinos under his violent war on drugs.

The Department of Foreign Affairs confirms the Philippines and China made use of their newly implemented communication mechanism to tackle the Chinese Coast Guard’s recent deployment of a military-grade laser against a Philippine Coast Guard ship in the West Philippine Sea.

South Korea releases its latest defense white paper, describing North Korea as its as its ‘enemy’ for the first time in six years and reporting an increase in Pyongyang’s stockpile of weapons-grade plutonium.

Hawaii-based Filipino YouTube sensation Bretman Rock is coming to Manila in March for the launch of his memoir. The book features a collection of essays about Bretman’s childhood in the Philippines experience as a first-generation immigrant, and journey to becoming a social media sensation.

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray is engaged to actor Sam Milby.

Actress and TV host Kris Aquino clarifies she and Batangas Vice Governor Mark Leviste are just friends. — Rappler.com