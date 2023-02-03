PH gov’t dealing with Kian delos Santos’ ‘improper’ autopsy | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

A day after the revelation about the improper ‘autopsy’ of Kian delos Santos, Justice Secretary Boying Remulla says he and the National Bureau of Investigation are already working on the matter.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. gives the nod for the construction of a P6-billion cancer center. This kicks off his infrastructure agenda that will rely more on private capital than his predecessor.

Overseas Filipino worker Representative Marissa Magsino says there must never be another case of an OFW dying the way domestic worker Jullebee Ranara did.

A Taguig court dismisses a light threats case filed against Japanese fugitive Toshiya Fujita. The court says it did not find probable cause against the accused.

It’s official: Zomato leaves the Philippines. Without prior notice, the multinational restaurant aggregator signs off as of Thursday, February 2, and bids its goodbye to the country.

Grammy-nominated breakup song ‘abcdefu’ by Gayle is the latest viral sensation to translate popularity on TikTok into chart-topping success and music industry acclaim.

Kris Aquino is in high spirits regarding her health, sharing she finds ‘renewed confidence’ that her condition will get better after seeing a new doctor. — Rappler.com