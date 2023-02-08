Senators slam recruitment agency of slain OFW Jullebee Ranara | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Senators Raffy Tulfo and Joel Villanueva grill a representative of the recruitment agency of slain overseas Filipino worker Jullebee Ranara.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr is the main endorser for BIR’s campaign promoting the importance of paying the right taxes.

US President Joe Biden proposes higher taxes for billionaires and corporate stock buybacks during his State of the Union address, as part of his push to restructure the US economy to be less favorable to the very wealthy.

South Korean lawmakers vote to impeach interior minister Lee Sang-min over his responses to a deadly Halloween crush, setting the stage for him to become the country’s first cabinet member ousted by the legislature.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan declares a state of emergency on Tuesday, February 7, in 10 provinces devastated by Monday’s 7.8 magnitude quake.

South Korean boy group ENHYPEN makes history with their MANIFESTO concert in Manila, becoming the first K-pop group to hold three consecutive sold-out shows at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James takes the NBA all-time scoring record for most points in league history. — Rappler.com