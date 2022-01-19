Daily wRap
COVID-19

Philippines logs 492 more Omicron cases | Evening wRap

Watch Rappler's evening newscast with Quita Chuatico

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The Philippine health department on Wednesday, January 19, reports the detection of 492 cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

The 1Sambayan opposition coalition endorses seven of the 12 senatorial aspirants backed by presidential bet and Vice President Leni Robredo.

A Rappler investigation shows that the supporter base of presidential aspirant Bongbong Marcos wants to dominate Twitter with the use of mainly newly-created and revived accounts. This, after taking over major social media platforms for their propaganda work the past years.

Filipino tennis fans get a surprise Wednesday, January 19, as Fil-Australian Lizette Cabrera triumphs over Fil-Canadian Leylah Fernandez in a ‘Pinay blood’ doubles duel.

Nostalgia and teenage angst collide for the upcoming When We Were Young music festival, as it showcases top headliners of the early 2000s emo and pop-punk era. – Rappler.com

