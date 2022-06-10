Marcos talks accountability and drug war with envoys | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. discusses with the United Nations and European diplomats a ‘high level of accountability’ in terms of human rights in the Philippines.

The police arrest over 90farmers and land reform advocates in Concepcion, Tarlac on Thursday, June 9. According to peasants group Amihan, the farmers and their supporters were holding a cultivation activity at Hacienda Tinang when they were arrested by the police.

The Philippines lodges, on Thursday, June 9, a diplomatic protest against China, after over a hundred of its vessels were spotted back in Julian Felipe Reef in the West Philippine Sea.

BTS releases anthology album “Proof” and new music video

Members of the K-pop superstar BTS return, on Friday, June 10, with their comeback album ‘Proof’ and drop a new music video for lead single ‘Yet to Come.’

Actress-beauty queen Maureen Wroblewitz and singer-songwriter Juan Karlos ‘JK’ Labajo announce their breakup in separate Instagram posts Friday, June 10. Meantime, Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Allen Alexander crashes the singer’s intimate wedding with her partner of almost six years, Sam Ashgari. – Rappler.com

Today’s Daily wRap has been brought to you by the Good Neighbors International Philippines. For more information, visit goodneighbors.ph.