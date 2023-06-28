SC unanimously disbars Gadon | The wRap

The wRap's highlights: Larry Gadon, 'It's more fun in the Philippines,' FIFTY FIFTY

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Voting 15-0, the Supreme Court disbars newly appointed presidential adviser for poverty alleviation Larry Gadon for his profane remarks. The SC disbars Gadon for foul language directed at journalist Raissa Robles in a December 2021 video.

The man disbarred by the Supreme Court for hurling expletives was once told by then-presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and his wife, Liza Araneta-Marcos, to tone it down.

A Dutch court of appeal dismisses a bid by eight Filipino descendants of the Sultan of Sulu to enforce a $15-billion arbitration award against the Malaysian government.

Rappler’s executive editor Glenda Gloria is named the 2023 Laureate for Southeast Asia in the WAN-IFRA Women in News Editorial Leadership Award. Gloria is awarded along with two others: Emang Mutapati, editor-in-chief of The Voice in Botswana, and Lina Ejeilat , editor-in-chief of 7iber in Jordan.

The Department of Tourism retires the popular slogan ‘It’s more fun in the Philippines’ after over a decade of viral campaigns. On Tuesday, June 27, Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia-Frasco unveils the country’s new slogan: ‘Love the Philippines.’

American actor Lee O’Brian files a counter-affidavit against the petition for deportation filed by his former partner, comedian-actress Pokwang emphasizing he has always ‘put the best interest of their daughter first.’

All four members of rising K-pop girl group FIFTY FIFTY file a lawsuit to suspend their contracts with agency ATTRAKT. Entertainment news site Soompi reports the members filed for provisional disposition to suspend the validity of their exclusive contracts. — Rappler.com