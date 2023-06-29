Pinoy Ako Blog wins data privacy case vs Thinking Pinoy | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Jover Laurio, the author behind Pinoy Ako Blog, wins a data privacy case against Thinking Pinoy’s RJ Nieto. A Makati court finds Nieto guilty of violating the Data Privacy Act, and orders him to pay Laurio P350,000 in damages and legal fees.

The Commission on Audit flags the Liloan town government in Cebu for spending P1.3 million to buy 207 lechons last year. The lechon purchases date all the way back to the first half of 2022, when now-Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco was the mayor.

Gang leaders and their members at the New Bilibid Prison plead guilty to the killing of Jun Villamor, the alleged middleman who contacted people to kill broadcaster Percy Lapid in October 2022.

The US Coast Guard says debris from the tourist submersible destroyed while diving to the wreck of the Titanic were recovered along with presumed human remains and brought ashore.

Britain’s Prince Harry’s lawyer tells London’s High Court, the heir was a ‘prime target’ for the tabloid press and must have been a victim of phone hacking.

Netflix announces eight additional cast members for the second season of its hit survival thriller series, Squid Game. Former BIGBANG rapper T.O.P, who now uses his real name Choi Seung-hyun in acting, and former IZ*ONE vocalist Jo Yu-ri are set to join the upcoming season.

Award-winning Filipino actress Dolly de Leon continues to make waves as she gets invited to join the prestigious Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the group awarding the Oscars. — Rappler.com