Marcos appoints Defense, Health secretaries | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. appoints losing 2022 senatorial candidate Gibo Teodoro as defense chief and pandemic national task force adviser Ted Herbosa as health secretary.

Filipinos turn to social media to express frustration over connectivity issues encountered with service provider PLDT on Monday, June 5.

The National Water Resources Board agrees to keep the current water allocation of 52 cubic meters per second for Metro Manila until June 15, as the Philippines faces a possible prolonged dry spell due to the El Niño phenomenon.

Mayon, Taal volcanoes under Philvolcs monitoring

Mayon Volcano in Albay province, is now under Alert Level 2 due to increasing unrest. Meanwhile, residents of Balete, Laurel, and Agoncillo in Batangas province report volcanic smog on Sunday morning, June 4, coming from Taal Volcano.

United Nations special rapporteur Irene Khan asks the Supreme Court that she be allowed to sit as an expert in the pending libel case of Nobel Peace Prize laureate and Rappler CEO Maria Ressa.

Here Lies Love will be the first Broadway production to have an all-Filipino cast when it debuts on July 20.

Singers Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Taylor Swift make it to America’s Richest Self-Made Women of 2023. On Thursday, June 1, Forbes releases the list of the USA’s ‘most successful women entrepreneurs, executives, and entertainers.’

Singer Jason Marvin Hernandez denies rumors of a new romance and addresses the current status of his annulment with estranged wife, singer Moira Dela Torre. — Rappler.com