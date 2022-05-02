Daily wRap
Marcos Jr. sustains lead in April Pulse Asia survey | Evening wRap

Watch Rappler’s evening newscast with Bea Cupin

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr sustains his lead over his rivals in the 2022 presidential race, according to a new Pulse Asia survey conducted on April 16 to 22.

Former corrections chief Rafael Ragos, the justice department’s star witness in the pending court cases against Senator Leila de Lima, retracts his accusations against the jailed opposition lawmaker.

Presidential candidate Senator Manny Pacquiao pays a visit and lays a wreath at the Press Freedom Monument as soon as he arrives in Cagayan de Oro on Saturday, April 30, to honor 201 journalists killed since 1986.

Presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo and Batangas 6th District Representative Deputy Speaker Vilma Santos-Recto’s meeting in Batangas raises speculations whether the actress-turned-politician would finally make the big switch.

The UP Fighting Maroons slay the Ateneo Blue Eagles on Sunday, May 1, halting the defending champion’s 39-game winning streak in the UAAP men’s basketball competition. – Rappler.com

