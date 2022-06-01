Villar backs off Senate president race, supports Zubiri | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Senator Cynthia Villar exits the fight for the Senate presidency and instead chooses to back Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel ‘Migz’ Zubiri.

Incoming press secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles says the PCOO under her leadership will prioritize the accreditation of vloggers to allow them to attend Malacañang briefings.

The Commission on Appointments bypasses five Duterte appointees Wednesday, June 1, eventually allowing President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to pick his own appointees.

South Korean boy band BTS meets with President Joe Biden at the White House on Tuesday, May 31 to discuss hate crimes targeting Asians.

Moira dela Torre and Jason Marvin Hernandez are splitting up after three years of marriage. The ex-couple makes the announcement in a joint statement posted on Jason’s Instagram on Tuesday, May 31. – Rappler.com

