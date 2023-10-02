Marcos, Duterte approval scores drop – survey | The wRap

The wRap's highlights: Marcos & Duterte, Hidilyn Diaz, Gilas Pilipinas, Taylor Swift at the NFL

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte’s approval numbers take a double-digit plunge in the latest survey by Pulse Asia but still continue to have majority support.

A coalition of civil society groups is planning a December ‘supply mission’ to Ayungin Shoal.

Olympic medalist Hidilyn Diaz falls short of a weightlifting medal in the women’s 59kg division in the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Pole vault star EJ Obiena captures his first Asian Games crown, ruling the men’s pole vault with a record-setting performance on Saturday, September 30.

The ABS-CBN Ball makes its grand return after four years. From veteran celebrities to rising stars, over 100 established personalities in the local entertainment industry gather on Saturday, September 30.

Kris Aquino shares an update on her autoimmune condition, and things are looking up.

Pop superstar Taylor Swift is spotted at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium along with actors Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, and Hugh Jackman, watching her rumored beau, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, face the New York Jets. — Rappler.com