China ‘overhyping’ trespassing claims — PH security adviser | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The Philippines’ National Security Adviser Eduardo Año says Beijing is ‘overhyping’ an incident between a Chinese and Filipino ship after an encounter off Bajo de Masinloc.

Police in Cagayan de Oro look into allegations of massive vote-buying during Monday’s barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections, where voters were reportedly given up to P6000.

Malacañang announces Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will be visiting the Philippines from November 3 to 4.

Several European gamers, including children, report seeing a pro-Israel video ad with graphic footage in various games.

The five surviving co-stars of the hit 90s television sitcom Friends pay tribute to their fallen cast mate, Matthew Perry, in a joint message.

Filipino celebrities show us how dressing up Halloween is done! Teen stars Andrea Brilliantes, Bea Borres, Criza Taa, and Danica Ontengco go for a group outfit and channel the iconic Plastics from Mean Girls.

More A’TIN will be seeing P-pop powerhouse SB19 as the group drops additional tour dates for its PAGTATAG! concert world tour. — Rappler.com