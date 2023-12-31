Love is (still) in the air: Filipino celebrity couples who got married, engaged in 2023

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Here's a rundown of celebrity pairings who got hitched or engaged this 2023

MANILA, Philippines – The number of celebrity breakups both in the local and international entertainment scenes in 2023 alone could make anyone doubt whether forever still exists.

But not all hope is lost as we witnessed several celebrity couples exchange “I dos” in intimate ceremonies or grandiose nuptials.

As 2023 comes to a close, let’s look back on the celebrity couples who got hitched or engaged.

Engaged

Catriona Gray and Sam Milby

Almost three years after going public with their relationship, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and singer-actor Sam Milby announced their engagement in February.

“Living in an answered prayer with my best friend. I love you, fiancé,” the beauty queen wrote, alongside a photo of them holding coffee cups, hers reading, “Future Mrs. Milby.”

The two first confirmed their relationship in May 2020, although they were first rumored to be dating in January 2019.

Bea Alonzo and Dominic Roque

Bea Alonzo and Dominic Roque are ready to tie the knot after more than two years of dating. In July, Roque popped the question in the guise of a photoshoot at the Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar in Bataan.

The actress shared that while she has done “so many proposal scenes in [her] entire career” in showbiz, doing one in real life is a completely different experience. “Nothing beats the real thing,” she said. “Everything went in slow motion. And I felt different emotions all at the same time – joy, excitement, love. I started bawling.”

Rumors about Alonzo and Roque’s romance first started in 2020, a year after the actress and actor Gerald Anderson broke up in 2019. Alonzo confirmed her relationship with Roque in August 2021.

Samantha Bernardo and Scott Moore

Miss Grand International 2020 1st runner-up Samantha Bernardo announced her engagement to boyfriend Scott Moore in February. In her post, the former Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity Season 10 housemate called Moore her “ride or die” and “forever Valentine.”

Married

Vin Abrenica and Sophie Albert

After 10 years of dating, Vin Abrenica and Sophie Albert exchanged vows in January. “Finally a Mrs.,” the actress wrote after the wedding.

Abrenica and Albert first met on the TV5 talent search Artista Academy, where they both won. They got engaged in December 2020 after being together for eight years. In March 2021, they welcomed their first child, Avianna Celeste.

Alodia Gosiengfiao and Christopher Quimbo

Valentine’s Day 2023 became extra special for cosplayer-vlogger Alodia Gosiengfiao and businessman Christopher Quiambo as they tied the knot in a fairytale-themed wedding.

Gosiengfiao and Quimbo got engaged in July 2022, months after they went public with their relationship in April.

Maine Mendoza and Arjo Atayde

The love story of Maine Mendoza and Arjo Atayde came in full circle on July 28 as the celebrity couple held an intimate wedding ceremony in Baguio – 10 years after the actress tweeted her viral post “Arjo Cutie.”

The special date also holds more significance to the couple as it was also the day they met for the first time and the day that Atayde proposed in 2020.

Maja Salvador and Rambo Nuñez

Love is definitely sweeter the second time around for actress Maja Salvador and husband Rambo Nuñez. In July, the two had a star-studded ceremony in Bali, Indonesia.

Few days after their lavish destination wedding, Salvador revealed that she and Nuñez had been married since February 14. In an exclusive interview with Preview, the actress disclosed that they held a civil wedding at the Grand Hyatt Manila on February 14, their fourth anniversary.

Salvador and Nuñez first dated in 2010, albeit briefly. The actress confirmed that they got back together in March 2019. They got engaged in April 2022. In December, the couple announced that they’re expecting their first child.

Pia Wurtzbach and Jeremy Jauncey

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach has always wowed us with her pageant looks. But they didn’t come close to how stunning she looked in her wedding gown. Sharing a video of their wedding on a private island in Seychelles, the beauty queen wore a white corset dress embellished with flowers.

Although she and husband Jeremy Jauncey tied the knot on March 24, she only made the revelation in May – almost two months later.

Wurtzbach and Jauncey first confirmed their relationship in June 2020, after being spotted together since January of that year. The pair announced their engagement in May 2022.

Lovi Poe and Monty Blencowe

In August, actress Lovi Poe tied the know with Monty Blencowe in an intimate wedding ceremony in Berkshire, England.

The nuptial came weeks after the actress went public with her engagement, revealing that the British film producer proposed to her “a couple of years ago.”

Poe and Blencowe were first spotted together in 2019, and went Instagram-official with him that same year when she shared a photo of them attending the Royal Ascot. Since then, they have maintained a low-key long-distance relationship, with the actress based in the Philippines and Blencowe based in the United States.

Maxine Medina and Timmy Llana

Miss Universe Philippines 2016 Maxine Medina married her non-showbiz partner Timmy Llana in October. The two had an intimate wedding ceremony in Antipolo a week before they again exchanged vows in Coron, Palawan.

The Coron venue was also where Llana proposed to Medina in April 2022. Describing the second ceremony as their “dream wedding,” Medina wrote, “It was so beautiful and memorable, just like we hoped.”

Medina and Llana have been together for more than five years.

LJ Reyes and Philip Evangelista

After her controversial breakup with Paolo Contis whom she dated for six years, actress LJ Reyes found her happily-ever-after in Philip Evangelista.

The two got hitched in New York in October, just five months after Reyes surprised her followers with photos of Evangelista’s proposal.

“It was a day full of laughter and full of love – not just between us but from our family and friends who came to celebrate with us. And I can’t ask for more! I can’t wait for what this new beginning holds for all of us,” she wrote.

Glaiza de Castro and David Rainey

In January, Glaiza de Castro and David Rainey tied the knot a second time around at a beach ceremony in Zambales.

The two first married in Northern Ireland in October 2021, but the actress only disclosed it in February 2022. They got engaged in December 2020.

– Rappler.com