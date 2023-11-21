Streaking Choco Mucho blasts reeling F2; Chery Tiggo, Petro Gazz boost contention bids

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

ALL SMILES. Choco Mucho setter Deanna Wong reacts in-game in the 2023 PVL Second All-Filipino Conference

MANILA, Philippines – The Choco Mucho Flying Titans bucked a first-set loss and rolled to a four-set drubbing of the struggling F2 Cargo Movers, 19-25, 25-8, 25-17, 25-19, in the 2023 PVL Second All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena on Tuesday, November 21.

Deanna Wong orchestrated the winning offense with 24 excellent sets, while MVP candidate Sisi Rondina added 21 points to her personal tally as Choco Mucho rose to a 7-1 record off its seventh straight win.

Isa Molde added 13 points, while Kat Tolentino and Cherry Nunag scored 10 apiece.

No F2 player breached double-digit scoring in the loss going down a 4-5 slate in sixth place, with Aby Marano and Ivy Lacsina led with 9 and 8 points, respectively.

Ara Galang scattered 7 points, 13 excellent receptions, and 9 excellent digs as the Cargo Movers lost their third straight game heading to the elimination round’s home stretch.

Chery Tiggo wins 5th straight in 5-set thriller vs Cignal; Petro Gazz snaps 4-game skid

Meanwhile, the Chery Tiggo Crossovers likewise rose to a 7-1 record off their fifth straight win, surviving the Cignal HD Spikers in a thrilling five-set escape, 17-25, 25-19, 21-25, 25-22, 16-14.

Eya Laure reset her pro league career-high mark with 26 points off 21 attacks, 3 blocks, and 2 aces, while Cess Robles came off the bench for 18 points – also a PVL career-best mark.

Jasmine Nabor tallied 21 excellent sets in the win, while her counterpart Gel Cayuna chipped in 24 excellent sets and 10 points over at the losing Cignal side, which saw its five-game winning streak snapped to settle for a 6-3 slate in fourth place.

Surging rookie Vanie Gandler led the HD Spikers’ six double-digit scorers with 20 points, while reigning Invitational Conference MVP Ces Molina scored 14.

In the triple-header curtain-raiser, the Petro Gazz Angels snapped a four-game slide to rise to a 5-4 record off a 25-22, 19-25, 25-16, 26-24 win over the Farm Fresh Foxies.

Djanel Cheng tallied 22 excellent sets in the much-needed win, helping five Angels soar to double figures. Jonah Sabete led the winning offense with 21 points off 16 attacks, 3 blocks, and 2 aces as Grethcel Soltones tallied 16 points.

League-leading scorer Trisha Tubu paced the Foxies’ eighth loss in 9 games with 20 points, while Samantha Nolasco and Rizza Cruz each scored 11. – Rappler.com